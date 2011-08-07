[…] VIDEO ESSAY ~~ PALESTINE : ‘THE LAND THAT NEVER WAS’ …. WILL BE AGAIN SOON! […]

The video contains pictures of different Palestinian cities during the 1920’s and 1930’s, before the creation of the state of Israel by the zionists in 1948.

The old lie that Palestine was dry desert waiting for a people is just that–a lie. This clip for all people to see the Beauty of the Palestinian People before they were ethnically cleansed and murdered and made into refugees by the State of Israel.

Then came the Nakba

Over 60 years of Israeli terrorism caught on film

BUT…. PALESTINE WILL SOON BE FREE!

Support is growing daily

