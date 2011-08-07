[…] VIDEO ESSAY ~~ PALESTINE : ‘THE LAND THAT NEVER WAS’ …. WILL BE AGAIN SOON! […]

The video contains pictures of different Palestinian cities during the 1920’s and 1930’s, before the creation of the state of Israel by the zionists in 1948.
The old lie that Palestine was dry desert waiting for a people is just that–a lie. This clip for all people to see the Beauty of the Palestinian People before they were ethnically cleansed and murdered and made into refugees by the State of Israel.
Then came the Nakba
Over 60 years of Israeli terrorism caught on film
BUT…. PALESTINE WILL SOON BE FREE!
Support is growing daily
Redpossum said,
August 7, 2011 at 16:59
Wow, that first video, “Palestine Before 1948”, is just awesome, not least so from a purely aesthetic point of view.
The sepia-toned photographs, the traditional music, the undeniable evidence of a thriving culture and economy, the rows of beautiful trees along the hillsides, the whole mute testimony to the Zionist lie; it’s made of pure win 🙂
I cannot fully express my appreciation; words fail me. And, coming from a brash loudmouth like me, that’s saying something.
Stealth said,
August 7, 2011 at 18:27
I know several loudmouth Christian Zionists who insist there never was a Palestine.
Mark Propheter said,
August 7, 2011 at 18:30
You know the amazing thing about these pictures. Especially the second picture collage from the top. Is that practically all (accept a few) are dressed in western dress for that time period! One can look at these pictures not knowing where they came from and think you were looking at old pictures from maybe Italy or Spain. Or in some cases America! The point is that Palestine looks to me like it was a progressive country. It wasn’t just a place of dessert with backward religious Nomads living in hobbles and tents. (Which even if that were the case. It still would not give the Jews the justification for stealing there land.) But a place houses,markets,farms and beauty! It has been claimed by the Israelis and the Zionists (both Christian and Jewish) that it was the Jews that “Made The Dessert Bloom.” And in looking at some pictures of Israel it is pretty! But just like my home town of Cincinnati,Ohio that I feel has one of the most prettiest Sky Lines in the United States for a major city. It is not until you travel the streets and back roads of that “Metropolis” that you witness the poverty,violence and the depravity of that area you call home to realize how bad it is. Such is the case with Israel. Because along with the pretty tourist videos and pictures. I have seen the most horrific videos and pictures I have ever seen in my lifetime. The empty market streets with Israeli soldiers patrolling them for a handful of Israeli settlers in that city. The fire from skies that rained down mercilessly on the women and children of Gaza just two days after Christmas. A three year old girl dead left on the street. Looking like a twisted rag doll. A boy with no arms because he picked a unexploded piece of a cluster bomb and on and on. I love my city. But with the passage of time. I have come to realize that my city stopped being my city long ago. The crime and political corruption had taken it’s toll. So now I’m moving away. I’m lucky! But where can the Palestinians move to better there lot in life? Another refuge camp in Lebanon? Just what exactly did you make bloom by uprooting the indigenous people of that country? Who truly love the land so much that they cry over a Date Tree like it was a child. When you even uproot that?! The only thing that bloomed was 63 years of heartache,violence and one war after another. Which even now seems there is no end in sight. I hope you are proud of your bitter harvest!
Talisman said,
August 7, 2011 at 19:18
The first video is really important because we keep hearing about how the Palestinians lived in “mud huts” and let the place go until the Jews came and “made the desert bloom.” Now we can see for ourselves what was Palestine.
400+ villages and cities destroyed…but never forgotten. Thank you!
mikael said,
August 7, 2011 at 20:05
I have used this videos before, and all the words from the Habara hooligans are grinded to dust, where it belongs.
Its hartbreaking to vitness and to know that this is completly destroyed.
They are the original semittic people.
The singer in the second video is Helmunt Lotti. All my life.
B.Benhamid said,
August 7, 2011 at 22:38
Palestine prior to 1948 was the creme de la creme of the Middle East when most of Europe still settled their differences with a club.
The Jews of Europe were hated for being dishonest, conniving and scrupulous swindlers that’s why the non-Jews wanted them out of their sight.
Europe with its pro-Zionist media were able to persuade the majority of ignoramuses that Palestine was a land without a people.
This of course was a scandalous lie and the Palestinian people got the short end of the stick and now have to live as refugees in their own land and on their own soil.
The State of Israel is born in: corruption, illegitimacy, fraud and bribes.
aloush said,
August 7, 2011 at 23:39
I am a Palestinian who has never been to Palestine, with my family living in the diaspora since 1948. These beautiful montage videos made me a shed a tear for my country and its peoples suffering over the past 60 years. The truth cannot be contained forever as all the zionists have are lies, murder and theft. We will all rejoice and dance in the valleys and fields in Yaffa, Haifa and Al Quds, as in my dreams.
