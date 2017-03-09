IF YOU HATE GAYS YOU MUST HATE WOMEN AS WELL

More ‘wisdom’ from the Neanderthal Rabbinate

Yigal Levinstein tells graduates of a pre-army religious academy that IDF turns Jewish women into unattractive ‘non-Jews’ by eroding their values

A controversial rabbi who runs a pre-army religious academy told new IDF recruits that military service drives female soldiers “crazy” and strips them of their Jewishness.

In footage broadcast by Channel 2 news on Tuesday, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein told several hundred graduates of a prestigious religious army preparatory academy in the West Bank settlement of Bnei Atzmon that IDF service has “driven our girls crazy.”

“They recruit them to the army, where they enter as Jews, but they’re not Jews by the time they leave,” he said. “Not in the genetic sense, but all of their values and priorities have been upset and we must not allow it.”

