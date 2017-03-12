IN PHOTOS ~~ WOMEN’S DAY IN NEW YORK

March 12, 2017 at 12:58 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, International Women's Day, Photography)

International Woman’s Day at Washington Square Park NYC, 3/8/17. Thousands of people joined to militantly celebrate this day proclaiming they will resist attempts to turn  back the clock on the gains women have won over the years. The thousands were young and old, men as well as women. There was a militant SJP contingent with Palestinian flags flapping in the wind adding color to the event. Events like this took place throughout the United States. This was the first time  International Woman’s Day received national publicity in America.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

