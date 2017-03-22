IN PHOTOS ~~ WAR IN IRAQ, 14 YEARS AND COUNTING

March 22, 2017 at 09:49 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, Iraq War, Photography)

“ MONEY FOR JOBS AND EDUCATION                             

  NO MONEY FOR WAR AND OCCUPATION”  

On March 19th, these words were the  chant which resounded from about two hundred people gathered on the steps of the main NYC public library, and their march from the library to the  U.S. military recruiting station surrounded by a massive electronic American flag at Times Square.  This event took place on the anniversary of the 14th year of the American attack on Iraq and its continuing war.  

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: