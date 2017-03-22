IN PHOTOS ~~ WAR IN IRAQ, 14 YEARS AND COUNTING

“ MONEY FOR JOBS AND EDUCATION

NO MONEY FOR WAR AND OCCUPATION”

On March 19th, these words were the chant which resounded from about two hundred people gathered on the steps of the main NYC public library, and their march from the library to the U.S. military recruiting station surrounded by a massive electronic American flag at Times Square. This event took place on the anniversary of the 14th year of the American attack on Iraq and its continuing war.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

