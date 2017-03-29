IN PHOTOS ~~ RUNNING FOR GAZA IN BROOKLYN

On March 25th, for the 3rd year in a row, UNRWA held a 5K run in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. The sky was threatening, the temperature was moderate after a week of winter cold, and the rain never arrived. At 8AM people started arriving to pick up their numbers, tee shirts, and have something to eat. At 9AM about 1400 runners took off – they included babies and grandparents, some ran, some walked, some were pushed in carriages and some were in wheelchairs, one used a scooter and many were carried. It was truly a joyful family event. The Brooklyn event raised approximately $200,000 for mental health services for the children of Gaza. The people of Gaza will see photos and videos of the event – they will see that good people are thinking of them and trying to help. There will be 4 more 5K runs in other U.S. cities. The people of Gaza will not be forgotten!

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*