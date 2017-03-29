PALESTINIANS ARE NOT PEOPLE!

There is a strange headline in the Israeli Press today …. (Click on link to see report)

What about these ‘PEOPLE’? Are they all guilty? Somehow I tend to doubt it.

Needless to say, there were no reports in the Israeli Press about these PEOPLE ….. Leading one to believe that they are not considered people by the Israeli Press…

Political Prisoners in Israel/Palestine

Statistics

January 2017 Total Number of Political Prisoners 6500 Administrative Detainees 536 (4 PLC members) Child prisoners 300 (11 under 16) Female prisoners 53 1948 Territories prisoners 70 East Jerusalem prisoners 510 Gaza prisoners 350 Palestinian Legislative Council members 4 Prisoners before Oslo 30 Prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years 459 Prisoners serving life sentences 458 Prisoners serving more than 20 years 40 Prisoners serving more than 25 years 17

​

“Since the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory in 1967, more than 800,000 Palestinians have been detained under Israeli military orders in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). This number constitutes approximately 20 percent of the total Palestinian population in the oPt and as much as 40 percent of the total male Palestinian population… 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since 2000.”

Breakdown of Palestinian Prisoners

Type of Prisoner Number of Prisoners Total Number of Political Prisoners 7000 Administrative Detainees 750 Female prisoners 70 Child prisoners 438 Palestinian Legislative Council members 6 East Jerusalem prisoners 450 1948 Territories prisoners 70 Gaza prisoners 343 Prisoners serving life sentences 458 Prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years 473 Prisoners serving more than 20 years 30 Prisoners serving more than 25 years 15 Prisoners before Oslo 30

Source