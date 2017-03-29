PALESTINIANS ARE NOT PEOPLE!

There is a strange headline in the Israeli Press today …. (Click on link to see report)
‘Over a thousand innocent people in prison’
What about these ‘PEOPLE’? Are they all guilty? Somehow I tend to doubt it.
Needless to say, there were no reports in the Israeli Press about these PEOPLE ….. Leading one to believe that they are not considered people by the Israeli Press…
Political Prisoners in Israel/Palestine
Statistics
“Since the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory in 1967, more than 800,000 Palestinians have been detained under Israeli military orders in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). This number constitutes approximately 20 percent of the total Palestinian population in the oPt and as much as 40 percent of the total male Palestinian population… 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since 2000.”
Breakdown of Palestinian Prisoners
|Type of Prisoner
|Number of Prisoners
|Total Number of Political Prisoners
|7000
|Administrative Detainees
|750
|Female prisoners
|70
|Child prisoners
|438
|Palestinian Legislative Council members
|6
|East Jerusalem prisoners
|450
|1948 Territories prisoners
|70
|Gaza prisoners
|343
|Prisoners serving life sentences
|458
|Prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years
|473
|Prisoners serving more than 20 years
|30
|Prisoners serving more than 25 years
|15
|Prisoners before Oslo
|30
Jonnyjones said,
March 29, 2017 at 18:43
This is unexceptable Israel. Truth will correct your state and free all.