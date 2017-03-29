PALESTINIANS ARE NOT PEOPLE!

March 29, 2017 at 13:13 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Double standards, Irony, Israel, Palestine)

There is a strange headline in the Israeli Press today …. (Click on link to see report)

‘Over a thousand innocent people in prison’

What about these ‘PEOPLE’? Are they all guilty? Somehow I tend to doubt it.

Needless to say, there were no reports in the Israeli Press about these PEOPLE ….. Leading one to believe that they are not considered people by the Israeli Press…

Political Prisoners in Israel/Palestine

Statistics

January 2017

Total Number of Political Prisoners

6500

Administrative Detainees

536(4 PLC members)

Child prisoners

300(11 under 16)

Female prisoners

53

1948 Territories prisoners

70

East Jerusalem prisoners

510

Gaza prisoners

350

Palestinian Legislative Council members

4

Prisoners before Oslo

30

Prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years

459

Prisoners serving life sentences

458

Prisoners serving more than 20 years

40

Prisoners serving more than 25 years

17

“Since the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory in 1967, more than 800,000 Palestinians have been detained under Israeli military orders in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). This number constitutes approximately 20 percent of the total Palestinian population in the oPt and as much as 40 percent of the total male Palestinian population… 8,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since 2000.”

Breakdown of Palestinian Prisoners

Type of Prisoner Number of Prisoners
Total Number of Political Prisoners 7000
Administrative Detainees 750
Female prisoners 70
Child prisoners 438
Palestinian Legislative Council members 6
East Jerusalem prisoners 450
1948 Territories prisoners 70
Gaza prisoners 343
Prisoners serving life sentences 458
Prisoners serving a sentence above 20 years 473
Prisoners serving more than 20 years 30
Prisoners serving more than 25 years 15
Prisoners before Oslo 30

Source

1 Comment

  1. Jonnyjones said,

    March 29, 2017 at 18:43

    This is unexceptable Israel. Truth will correct your state and free all.


