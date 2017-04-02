FINALLY SOME POSITIVE ACTION ON THE STREETS OF JERUSALEM

Anti-occupation peace demonstration in Jerusalem
The event was organized by the secular left-wing opposition party Meretz and the Arab-dominated Joint List, parliament’s third largest bloc with 13 seats, and left-wing NGOs.
Slogans such as “Jews and Arabs are not enemies” and “No to a government of annexation” were among chants heard in Hebrew and Arabic.
The protest came at a time when those who back the creation of a Palestinian state find it harder for their voices to be heard under a government considered to be the most right-wing in Israeli history.
Police said the demonstration passed off peacefully, despite tensions over an incident earlier in the day.
A Palestinian attacker from the West Bank who stabbed and wounded three Israelis was shot dead by police near the Old City’s Damascus Gate.
On Wednesday, a Palestinian woman who attacked border guards with scissors was shot dead in the same area.
