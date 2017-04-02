TERRORISM ON THE STREETS OF WASHINGTON CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Image by Carlos Latuff

Videos of Sunday’s attack show a group of JDL members beating Kamal Nayfeh, who is on the ground. A number of the group use their American and JDL flags to hit him, while others kick him.

The Jewish Defense League, which has been labeled a “right-wing terrorist group” by the FBI, was inactive for more than a decade.

The Jewish Defense League has recently reemerged in the United States after Donald Trump’s election win.



