FRENCH STUDENTS ‘WELCOME’ THE ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

Video of student walkout on meeting with Israeli Ambassador to France- merveilleux!
You don’t have to be a French speaker to understand this!!
Je Suis Palestine!
April 3, 2017 at 16:59 (Activism, Boycott Israel, DesertPeace Exclusive, International Solidarity)
Anonymous said,
April 3, 2017 at 18:01
Well if you’re going to present this vid, how about an English translation?
Jim said,
April 3, 2017 at 18:11
what is most remarkable to me is that the French authorities allowed the students to finish speaking. Would not happen in the USA.
desertpeace said,
April 3, 2017 at 19:12
wish I could, sorry
Archibald david said,
April 3, 2017 at 19:55
Israel is metastizing “antisemitism” by flooding Europe in what they thought was genocide of White Christians but will explode into hate of Israel.
Bud Butley said,
April 3, 2017 at 20:36
The students point out that they’re aware Israel intervened to censor a report on their violent apartheid and gives a list of Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity. The speaker then points out that Alissa Ben Noun, madam Ambassador (who you’ll notice is veiled) denies that Israel is a coloniser and was formerlly senator Lieberman’s chief of staff. Thestudents are invited to leave the room, and so they do.
Laskarina said,
April 3, 2017 at 21:26
In English:
As soon as the announcer introduced the speaker and “gave her the floor” the students erupted in unison shouting Free Palestine”After shouting/chanting “free Palestine”! Several individual students spoke. One detailed the war crimes of attacking Gaza in Operation Cast Lead in 2012 and on to their slaughter again in 2014. Another spoke of how the world is aware of the increasing number of ILLEGAL settlements and apartheid government, and so on. Another spoke of the restrictions on life in the West Bank. The young man who spoke last summarized and then called for all the students to leave the hall while chanting “end the occupation”! Then the crowd shouted it as they were filing out.
Laskarina said,
April 3, 2017 at 21:40
More English:
The student speakers also condemned the demolition of Palestinian homes, particularly in the West Bank. At the end, the male speaker quoted the ambassador, who sometime earlier had said the Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons should all be bused to the sea and drowned. then the final chant broke out.
desertpeace said,
April 3, 2017 at 21:46
Thanks for the translations 🙂