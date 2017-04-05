KOSHER SUICIDE

Observant Jews in Israel craving a smoke during the week-long Passover holiday that starts at sundown on Monday can now enjoy a rabbi-approved puff.

‘Kosher Irony’

OR …. RABBIS CAN BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH

Above is a photo I just took of a pack of Israeli cigarettes. The box at the bottom of the box is a warning from the Israeli Ministry of Health stating that ‘Smoking is hazardous to your health’ ….

The yellow pull tab at the top claims that these cigarettes are ‘Kosher for Passover’ ….

Suicide might be painless …. but cancer or heart disease isn’t!

Death is NOT KOSHER …. apparently neither are some rabbis!

