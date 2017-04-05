KOSHER SUICIDE

April 5, 2017 at 11:17 (DesertPeace Editorial, Health Crisis, Irony)

Observant Jews in Israel craving a smoke during the week-long Passover holiday that starts at sundown on Monday can now enjoy a rabbi-approved puff.

‘Kosher Irony’

OR …. RABBIS CAN BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH

'Kosher for Passover'

‘Kosher for Passover’

Above is a photo I just took of a pack of Israeli cigarettes. The box at the bottom of the box is a warning from the Israeli Ministry of Health stating that ‘Smoking is hazardous to your health’ ….

but...

The yellow pull tab at the top claims that these cigarettes are ‘Kosher for Passover’ ….

Suicide might be painless …. but cancer or heart disease isn’t! 

Death is NOT KOSHER …. apparently neither are some rabbis!

*

Related …. (Click on link)

Kosher cigarettes approved for Passover

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: