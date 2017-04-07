FRIDAY’S TOONS ~~ A BELATED APRIL FOOLS

April 7, 2017 at 11:51 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Syria)
Images by Carlos Latuff
WMDs in Syria? Wanna be fooled again?
*
Guess who’s celebrating the U.S. attacks against Syria
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Leave a Reply