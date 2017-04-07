FRIDAY’S TOONS ~~ A BELATED APRIL FOOLS

April 7, 2017 at 11:51 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Syria)

Images by Carlos Latuff

WMDs in Syria? Wanna be fooled again?

*

Guess who’s celebrating the U.S. attacks against Syria

