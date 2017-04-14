TOONS FOR THE END OF THE WEEK, PERHAPS EVEN THE END WORLD AS WE KNOW IT

April 14, 2017 at 11:34 (Afghanistan, Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, War Crimes)

BREAKING: U.S. drops the the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan. It’s the first time the GBU-43 bomb has been used in combat.

Images by Latuff

U.S. just dropped the “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan, and I can only remember this cartoon I made in 2007

*

MOAB: Mother of All Bombs dropped by the U.S. in Afghanistan
WAR: Mother of All Business

*

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that US forces dropped a GBU-43 bomb on a system of tunnels and caves in Afghanistan.

