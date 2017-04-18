HUMAN RIGHTS UPDATES ~~ 1500 PALESTINIAN PRISONERS ON HUNGER STRIKE

Today 17 April 2017, nearly 1500 political prisoners in Israeli jails went on an open-ended hunger strike until their demands of basic humane treatment in prison are met.

HUMAN RIGHTS UPDATES

Compiled by Mazin Qumsiyeh, PhD

Today 17 April 2017, nearly 1500 political prisoners in Israeli jails went on an open-ended hunger strike until their demands of basic humane treatment in prison are met. This includes family visits, stopping abuse, availability of medical treatment, knowing their sentence (administrative detainees held for months and sometimes years without charge or trial), etc. There were many activities to honor them and show solidarity. For example we in Al-Rowwad Culture and Art Society held the festival of return (3aidoun) in their honor, there were demonstrations at the wall (inhaled much tear gas) and we have a candle-light vigil later tonight in Bethlehem’s manger square. Please keep prisoners issues alive so that they stay alive and are treated with dignity they deserve. These events happen in between our usual work at the museum (research, education, conservation). 15 elementary school children visited as did several local people. Our team of international volunteers (seven today) continue and are working hard. Look for us on facebook under Palestine Museum of Natural History. Why we are on hunger strike in Israel's prisons (more) U.S. Drops Its Biggest Non-Nuclear Bomb on Afghans, Already Traumatized by Decades of War. In Afghanistan on Thursday, the United States military dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb ever—the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or MOAB, nicknamed "The Mother of All Bombs." The 21,600-pound bomb reportedly unleashed an explosion equivalent to 11 tons of TNT with a mile-wide blast radius….. [They keep telling us it is “non-nuclear” (why not non-biological, non-chemical?). It was described the Afhani officials as devastating to people and the environment. This came after Trump refused independent investigations and claimed he knows Syrian government used chemical weapons and bombed Syria. He is now the typical neocon….] American police are now regularly getting training from Israeli apartheid officers. Is it any wonder then they drag people out of airplanes and shoot blacks in the street? Here is an interesting opinion piece in the Washington Post. Crucified man had prior run in with authorities: I guess this is how we are writing up the victims of crimes now. I did not realize that when you boarded a plane you gave away the right to have your past remain your past, but a theme of life these days is that only people who have never done anything wrong, or are in some way related to Donald Trump, deserve to go through their lives unmolested. In accordance with this new house style I am writing up an incident whose anniversary some people are celebrating this week. The gentleman arrested Thursday and tried before Pontius Pilate had a troubled background. Open Secrets: The UAE’s Deals With Israel