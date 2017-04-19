IN PHOTOS ~~ THE CONNECTION BETWEEN DEATH AND TAXES

Tuesday April 18, 2017, in the United States this is TAX day. Thousands of people will rush to get their taxes in to the Internal Revenue Service on this final day. But on Saturday, April 14th, hundreds of thousands of people throughout the United States, in all the major cities, put their feet on the streets demanding Trump release his tax returns. This was a massive national political action protesting Trump’s resistance to make his tax returns public. All presidents for the last forty years have done so. This demand is important because the public has no way of knowing if his policies will benefit the American people or his international business interests.

On a beautiful spring day New Yorkers also put their feet to the streets protesting Trump’s resistance. The rally began at New York City’s Bryant Park 6th Avenue. The police cordoned off an entire traffic lane for blocks to accommodate the thousands prepared to march up 6th Avenue to Trump Towers on 5th Avenue and then to Trump’s International Hotel at 59th Street Columbus Circle after the speeches at the park. It took well over an hour for the parade of people to finally pass Bryant Park.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

