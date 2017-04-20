PASSOVER ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

April 20, 2017

Young Jews are trying to find their way to accommodate their budding radicalism with their Judaism. The following video is of a Passover Seder held in the streets of New York …. sponsored by 

*

Image by Pete Pasho

2 Comments

  1. anisioluiz2008 said,

    April 20, 2017 at 10:23

    Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.

  2. lolathecur said,

    April 20, 2017 at 15:30

    No difference at all. No judaism, no zionism. Zionism= International crime syndicate. Rabbinical Judaism=International crime syndicate. Moshe Dyan:”torah is a war manual”. War upon who? Gentile nations. Rabbinical judaisim is the epitome of racism. Just read the bible .


