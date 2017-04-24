ASSORTMENT OF TOONS ~~ FROM A HUNGRY PALESTINE

April 24, 2017 at 08:57 (Cartoons, Civil Liberties, Israel's Shame, Palestine)

Collection is FROM

Organizations and individuals which side with Palestine are welcome to reproduce the following cartoons on hunger strikers!

1500 of our freedom fighters are on their 7th day of Hunger Strike inside Israeli occupation jails.

*

For the 7th day, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails continue their open hunger strike.

*

*

Good morning from Palestine .. !

From Latuff

Why we strike ….

Statics you SHOULD know about the miserable conditions at the Israeli jails..

