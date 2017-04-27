AMERICA’S GLOBAL DECLINE

by William Hanna

“. . . The causes of the malady are not entirely clear but its recurrence is one of the uniformities of history: power tends to confuse itself with virtue and a great nation is peculiarly susceptible to the idea that its power is a sign of God’s favour, conferring upon it a special responsibility for other nations — to make them richer and happier and wiser, to remake them, that is, in its own shining image. Power confuses itself with virtue and tends also to take itself for omnipotence. Once imbued with the idea of a mission, a great nation easily assumes that it has the means as well as the duty to do God’s work. The Lord, after all, surely would not choose you as His agent and then deny you the sword with which to work His will. German soldiers in the First World War wore belt buckles imprinted with the words ‘Gott mit uns’ [‘God with us’]. It was approximately under this kind of infatuation — an exaggerated sense of power and an imaginary sense of mission — that the Athenians attacked Syracuse and Napoleon and that Hitler invaded Russia. In plain words, they overextended their commitments and they came to grief.”

Senator J. William Fulbright (1905-1995) in The Arrogance of Power, 1966.

As a result of being obsessively preoccupied with the dangerous delusion of “American exceptionalism” that maintains the U.S. is qualitatively different, arguably superior to all other nations, and deserving of being the dominant world power — a hegemonic tendency that has caused untold death and destruction starting with the 1893 overthrow of the constitutional government of the Hawaiian Kingdom and the annexation of the Hawaiian Islands — the American people have consequently failed to notice the gradual apocalyptic erosion of their own accursed society: a society whose precariously perched position on the edge of a crumbling precipice was recently confirmed by the inauguration of President Donald “Make America Great Again” Trump: a barely literate, bigot, sexist, racist, and con artist whom psychologists and psychiatrists have diagnosed as having all the classic symptoms of mental illness.

With its “exaggerated sense of power” and “imaginary sense of mission,” America has with delusional self-righteousness embarked on a series of invasions, interventions, regime changes, and “Wars on Terror” whose imperial overreach is inevitably accelerating its own global decline. Despite a brief hiatus of soul-searching and aversion to overseas military incursions following the humiliating and costly debacle in Vietnam, America soon resumed — egged on by Jewish “American” neocons — its contemptuous military adventurism including a more recent unilateral decision to “take out” seven predominantly Muslim countries in five years, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz5fZziMWEE ) a decision which incidentally happened to be in line with Israel’s “Yinon Plan” of causing the target countries to “fall apart along sectarian and ethnic lines” with the resulting fragmentation compelling each one to be “hostile” to its “neighbours.”

In the still ongoing process of “taking out” oil-rich Iraq, the U.S. has dehumanised millions of civilians and according to a report from Physicians For Social Responsibility (PSR), a U.S.-based medical and public health organisation, the U.S. military has between 1991 and 2003 killed 1.9 million Iraqis and a further one million have been killed from 2003 to the present time by U.S.-led military interventions. The PSR study also found that four million Muslims have been killed in countries ranging from Iraq to Pakistan. Though the situation in Iraq had alone mobilised some anti-war activism, not enough people had been spurred into action because of the alleged global “War on Terror” which had the Bush administration, the British government, and other Western allies describing Muslim civilians casualties as “collateral damage” — and all armed factions fighting the U.S.-led occupation as barbarians — thereby denying Iraqis any semblance of humanity. This is not “collateral damage,” but premeditated murder akin to a deliberate and barbaric genocide.

“We have become a Nazi monster in the eyes of the world — bullies and bastards who would rather kill than live peacefully. We are whores for power and oil with hate and fear in our hearts.”

Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005) American journalist and author.

In order to facilitate its global warfare against those it perceives as being either enemies or simply obstacles to its hegemonic aspirations, the U.S. maintains some 200,000 active troops in 800 bases spread over 177 countries at an annual cost of $100 billion. ( http://fiscalpost.com/2017/03/1168/ ) With some 54 percent (about $600 billion) of all U.S. discretionary spending being for the military, the U.S. has the capability of continuing to commit its historic crimes against humanity either as and when it pleases ( https://academic.evergreen.edu/g/grossmaz/interventions.html ), or in accordance with the wishes of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) which exercises complete control over Congress. This is despite the fact that 46 percent of Americans in 2016 supported punitive action against Israel in response to its settlement policies, representing a nine percent increase over the previous year.

The inherent nature of American “exceptionalism” — akin to the racist concepts of a Jewish “God Chosen People,” and the Nazi Lebensborn Program for the creation of a blond, blue-eyed “Master Race” — demands a diabolical disregard for the inalienable human rights of others as declared in Article 2 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights which the U.S. — along with its “greatest ally” and “only democracy in the Middle East,” Israel — has hypocritically signed and continues to violate with with arrogant impunity:

“Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty.”

The U.S routinely violates international laws and treaties with no repercussions from international organisations including the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN which it bullies into tolerating and rubber stamping illegal U.S. interventions and wars that have undermined democracy and destroyed numerous countries refusing to capitulate to U.S. demands. In Latin America alone the U.S. has intervened more than 50 times while often overthrowing democratically elected leaders as was the case in Guatemala in 1954 when U.S.-backed dictators and death squads killed 200,000 Guatemalans; in the Dominican Republic in the early 1960s; and in Chile in 1973 to overthrow the democratically elected President Salvador Allende.

Racial and religious hatred along with gratuitous violence have also become fundamental features of the “land of the free and the home of the brave” where authoritarianism, militarism, state surveillance, police violence against citizens, corrupt capitalism, and extreme wealth inequality have divided and devastated communities. Apart from being lied to and betrayed by their elected political “representatives,” the American people have also been deceived by American news outlets — dominated by six Jewish owned or controlled corporations — that had long abandoned their sacred duty as the guardians of democracy whose candid reporting helped members of the public to become responsible citizens capable of making informed political decisions.

“We are owned by propagandists against the Arabs. There’s no question about that. Congress, the White House, and Hollywood, Wall Street are owned by the Zionists. No question in my opinion. They put their money where their mouth is . . . We’re being pushed into a wrong direction in every way.”

Helen Thomas (1920-2013), journalist and author of Front Row at the White House.

“You cannot criticise Israel in this country (USA) and survive.”

Helen Thomas

Comprehensive pro-Israel control of the American media has also meant that — according to an IRmep poll fielded by Google Consumer Surveys in 2016 — an astonishing 49.2 percent of Americans believe that Palestinians occupy Israeli land rather than the other way around.

“ . . . in America, we have achieved the Orwellian prediction — enslaved, the people have been programmed to love their bondage and are left to clutch only mirage-like images of freedom, its fables and fictions. The new slaves are linked together by vast electronic chains of television that imprison not their bodies but their minds. Their desires are programmed, their tastes manipulated, their values set for them.”

Gerry Spence, From Freedom to Slavery: The Rebirth of Tyranny in America.

The harmful consequence of the American media’s failure to “Seek Truth and Report It” in accordance with the Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics, is further compounded by the fact that a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Institute of Literacy has established that 32 million adults in the U.S. — 14 percent of the population — can’t read; 21 percent read below a 5th grade level; and 19 percent of high school graduates can’t read. Despite this reality the U.S. will allocate well over 50 percent of its Discretionary Spending on the military while allocating only six percent on education.

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”

Isaac Asimov, Newsweek, 21 January, 1980.

So while U.S. governments continue spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the military — an amount President Trump wants to increase ( https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/03/15/us/politics/trump-budget-proposal.html ) — along with billions more on aid to a brutal Apartheid Israeli state, the U.S. has become a country where more than 50 million Americans live below the poverty line; where 48 million of them receive food stamps; where more than one in five children is on food stamps and living in poverty; where an astounding 15% of senior citizens live in poverty; where ethnic poverty rates are 28% for Blacks, 24% for Hispanics, 10.5% for Asians, and 10% for Whites; were being Black lowers one’s credit score by 71 Points; where a new AFL-CIO study on corporate salaries found that CEOs made 335 times more than the average employee who earned $36,875 while the the big company CEOs got approximately $12,400,000; where according to a Forbes survey 56% of Americans have less than $1,000 in their combined cheque and savings bank accounts; and where an observation once made in April 4, 1967 by Martin Luther King Jr. is fast becoming a reality: “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defence than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.”