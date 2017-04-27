ESS MEIN KIND

The title is the most famous of quotes from Jewish mothers …. it simply means ‘Eat my child’!
Here we see six brave non-Jewish folks to try a few traditional Ashkenazi foods for the first time. Watch the hilarious results for yourself below.
April 27, 2017 at 12:16 (Humour)
