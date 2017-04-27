ESS MEIN KIND

April 27, 2017 at 12:16 (Humour)

The title is the most famous of quotes from Jewish mothers …. it simply means ‘Eat my child’!

Here we see six brave non-Jewish folks to try a few traditional Ashkenazi foods for the first time. Watch the hilarious results for yourself below.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: