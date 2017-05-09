BEX ALERT ~~~ FAKE NEWS ABOUT FAKE NEWS

May 9, 2017 at 08:03 (BEX Alert, Blaming the victim, Deception, DesertPeace Exclusive, Hamas, Israel, Palestine, zionist Slander)

Yesterday, I made the following statement in THIS post …..

Zion’s mantra has always been “If the truth is hard to swallow, LIE!”

Here is proof of the pudding …


*

Related report from +972 (Click on link)

Hamas’ new charter reveals a willingness to change

*

Here’s another truth showing who the REAL terrorists are n Syria …

Image by Carlos Latuff

1 Comment

  1. GUZE` SPITERI said,

    May 9, 2017 at 13:22

    TO THE WAR CRIMINAL, PEACE BELONGS IN THE DUSTBIN AS LONG AS HE HAS THE UPPER HAND. BDS IS THE PROOF.
    NETANYAHU LOVES AND DESIRES WARS. THE MORE, THE MERRIER. ANY ECCEPTABLE PEACE INITIATIVE WILL MAKE HIM SICK.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: