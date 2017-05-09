BEX ALERT ~~~ FAKE NEWS ABOUT FAKE NEWS

Yesterday, I made the following statement in THIS post …..
Zion’s mantra has always been “If the truth is hard to swallow, LIE!”
Here is proof of the pudding …
Hamas’ new charter reveals a willingness to change
Here’s another truth showing who the REAL terrorists are n Syria …
GUZE` SPITERI said,
May 9, 2017 at 13:22
TO THE WAR CRIMINAL, PEACE BELONGS IN THE DUSTBIN AS LONG AS HE HAS THE UPPER HAND. BDS IS THE PROOF.
NETANYAHU LOVES AND DESIRES WARS. THE MORE, THE MERRIER. ANY ECCEPTABLE PEACE INITIATIVE WILL MAKE HIM SICK.