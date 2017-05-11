ISRAELI STYLE ‘POLICE RIDE ALONG’ ~~ TEACHING 5th GRADERS TO KILL

As can be seen in this short video, the Israeli educational system has reached a new low …

Israeli Police Show 5th Graders How To Kill Palestinian Attackers

Israeli police taught elementary school students how to kill Palestinian terrorists as part of an event on Monday highlighting police-community relations in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Hasharon.

Using a dummy, police officers used active fire to demonstrate how to take down an assailant armed with a knife and then verify that the assailant was dead. Hundreds of fifth graders sat and watched the enactment.

“Has someone there lost his mind? It’s simply stupidity for its own sake, this demonstration of fire,” a parent told Haaretz. “Can’t you bring a traffic cop to demonstrate how he gives a ticket to an offender – they have to see how to dismantle magazines?”

The Israel Police defended the event in Ramat Hasharon. “We regret that there are those who choose to present in a biased manner a positive and empowering event connecting the police and the community,” the agency said in a statement.

The police have run into trouble recently due to graphic demonstrations of violent situations in front of children. Police put up a booth on Independence Day in a West Bank settlement earlier this month where children could have fake stab and shrapnel wounds painted onto their bodies.

Here’s a sampling of what else is taught in some Israeli schools …

