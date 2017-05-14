STARVING FOR JUSTICE ~~ THE LATEST IN TOONS
May 14, 2017 at 10:30 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Civil Liberties, Israel's Shame, Palestine)
Images by Carlos Latuff
Netanyahu can use all methods; torture, solitary confinement,propaganda & fake videos, but will NEVER break the will of a free Palestinian
Also in Turkey
International support for the strikers growing daily
Xristoforos Triantafillos II holding my toon in a protest in Athens calling for Pizza Hut boycott after mocking Palestinian hunger strikers
“We are not in search of death. We are looking for real life.”
.Free Palestine from Israeli terrorism.
