GAY PRIDE IN IMAGES ~~ INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA

May 18, 2017 at 09:04 (Civil Liberties, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gay Rights, Homophobia)

Today, and every day, I stand with our LGBT community to stop discrimination around the world

*

Live and let live.

*

Canada leads the way … “Privileged to be part of a generation living in a country where I can be open about who I am, marry who I love.”

*

Latuff adds the following ….

*

Bottom line is …

Today, I ask all of you to fight hatred, honour love, and defend LGBTQ2 rights as human rights.

