GAY PRIDE IN IMAGES ~~ INTERNATIONAL DAY AGAINST HOMOPHOBIA
May 18, 2017 at 09:04 (Civil Liberties, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gay Rights, Homophobia)
Today, and every day, I stand with our LGBT community to stop discrimination around the world
*
Live and let live.
*
Canada leads the way … “Privileged to be part of a generation living in a country where I can be open about who I am, marry who I love.”
*
Latuff adds the following ….
*
Bottom line is …
Today, I ask all of you to fight hatred, honour love, and defend LGBTQ2 rights as human rights.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Leave a Reply