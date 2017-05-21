THE RIGHT TO DISOBEY INJUSTICE IN OUR NAME

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski,. English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

*

According to Sascha Stawski, one of the most active representatives of the Israel Lobby and the organizer of “Honestly Concerned” of the so called Israel Day “I like Israel,” in the interview entitled “Jews can also be anti-Semitic” in the Frankfurter Neue Presse, the Court Decision of the Frankfurt District Court for the free opinion expression and the right of the conference must be criticized. In this interview Stawski shows his “democratic” credentials! The most important conference with the motto “50 years of Israeli occupation“ to be held on 9-10 of June at the Ökohaus in Frankfurt-Bockenheim. Stawski really thinks that this Court Decision can be legally challenged. He also tries to accuse the conference and the speakers of anti-Semitism, because they criticise Israel’s illegal occupation policy and support the BDS movement. We have to strongly oppose to this. In fact, Stawski has organised a counter event with the Israeli lobby “riots.” The protest speakers for this “event” which should be held during the conference in front of the Ökohaus will be the CDU major Uwe Becker, who unsuccessfully (!) tried to avoid the conference, Michael Engelmeier of the German Socialist Party, and the city councillor Jutta Ditfurth, of the ecological left and philo-Semite like Volker Beck of the Green Party! Here the Crème de la Crème of the German party Israel expert will meet to support the “Jewish occupiers’ Apartheid State!” (2) (3) (4)

*

In fact, the members of the Green Party should critically questions how certain protagonists, like Volker Beck with his exaggerated support of the “Jewish State” and other colleagues with their continuous anti-Russian and anti-Turkish hatred have damaged the party with their moralising politics. Such politics clearly show what makes the election results to go south. However, also the Social and the Christian Democratic Party have to think about how long they want to tolerate the illegal violations of international law by the “Jewish State” in the name of “our special” relationship to Israel.

*

Will the coming election campaign fill the summer slump between leading culture, burka prohibition, double passport, Turkey and Russia bashing, anti-Semitism? Is a further Israelisation waiting for us? Shackle, facial recognition, flight data authorisation: these are all provisions to foment the fear of terrorism. But in reality they want to start a new Cold War to distract from our own omissions. What has happened to Germany? Lobbyists, US think tanks, and the Israel lobby have the media under control. There is a new, promising and expanding movement “critics of Islam.” However, critics of Israel have no such promising prospects. In fact, they do not exist anymore, because they are denigrated as “haters of Israel” or anti-Semites.

*

The EU has just decided to adopt a new resolution against the illegal occupation and settlement policies of the “Jewish State.” But, if this just another empty gesture from a toothless tiger and does not adopt boycott provisions, it will be useless resolution! (5)

*

A good start would be a ban of the “Jewish State” from the European Song Context. The “Jewish State” is neither part of Europe nor does the Netanyahu regime meet the criteria of the membership of the European Broadcasting Union EBU. However, the correctness of the EBU raises doubts because it accepted so many expectations. And in the end the ESC became a sad, political farce in the more than corrupt Ukraine! (6) (7)

*

What is behind the actual Israel lobby campaign that is always trying to denigrate Muslim refugees and students as anti-Semites and see anti-Semitism everywhere. Nothing is further from my intention than playing down the real anti-Semitism, but we have to oppose to people who lump together anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism. This unjustified equation only helps people like Lagodinsky, Volker Beck, Jutta Ditfurth to denigrate Germany as a stronghold of anti-Semitism and to denigrate as anti-Semites all who dare to criticise the “Jewish State” and its illegal occupation politics. And this cannot be! Jews should not have a special status, a special protection, or hypocritical solidarity. Coexistence is only possible on equal terms and without a bad conscience for an injustice the actual generation did not commit!

*

With new injustice it will never be possible to hide, silence, tolerate, or what is even worse to show solidarity with it.

*

It is true that we all have an important responsibility, but that also involves the German responsibility for Palestinian people and Palestine which is illegally occupied by Jewish settlers. We must not allow German politicians to always try to belittle this injustice with hesitant criticism. These “slimy traces of submission“ wind their way through all parties. However, in the meantime these slimy traces have already become a Tsunami which will hopefully be dangerous for many of Israel’s friends!

*

Almost daily we are flooded with articles of this kind, while the crimes of the Jewish Apartheid State are silenced. In the German press, homicides are belittled as self-defence by “Jewish defence forces,” while Palestinians are always stigmatised as terrorists!

*

I say that they are a people who are resisting, who are so in despair and without hope that they do not hesitate to risk their poor lives under occupation with legal resistance. They are deprived of everything, of their property, their land, their culture, and now even of their language. Every memory and commemoration is prohibited to them and has to be eliminated, while the Jewish occupiers regularly celebrate commemoration days and holidays. In the meantime, the hypocrite community of states has accepted this situation so that the Netanyahu can relax and openly dupe German politicians! All this in the name of the “special” relationship among friends.

*

However, enough with the special relations and friendships. There is no reason of state for the safety of the “Jewish State,” as long as this Judaisation is written on the bloody Star of David Flag of Israel as being part of its reason of state!

*

In this context, the Israeli historian Ilan Pappe by making reference to the Nakba, after detailed researches of Israeli military archives, speaks about “ethnic cleansing,” committed by the Jewish militias. Today, to the narrative maintained by Israel of the “land without people for a people without land” more than 12 million Palestinians are opposed. And 5.49 million of them are refugees registered at UNWRA.

*

The UN Resolution 194 (III), article 11, of 11 December 1948 guarantees Palestinian refugees and their offsprings the right of return and the corresponding compensation. However, this resolution has not been adopted up till now. There are still 58 Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, in the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. The situation in the densely populated refugee camps is characterised by poverty, missing infrastructure, and unemployment. The right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland and property, and to get compensation for damages, as agreed in the UN Resolution 194, must not be forgotten, but must be respected, protected and supported.

*

The Nakba is not a single event, as it has been maintained up to now.

Even 69 years later, the Palestinian people are oppressed by the Israeli occupation and its mechanisms like expulsion, dispossession, colonisation, apartheid and other, daily violations of human rights. (8)

*

Brutal crimes were also committed in Gaza, when the “Jewish defence army” exterminated whole Palestinian families and committed deadly attacks on civilians in the densely populated residential areas with air strikes – always under the pretext of “struggling against terrorism.” Not even hospital ships or other humanitarian support was sent to the blocked population in Gaza during this dirty “Jewish massacre”! Was this not an omitted assistance beyond any civilised behaviour? Is this the “Christian-Jewish community of values”?

*

Walter Herrmann was accused because according to the Court of Cologne he had “allegedly” shown war crimes opposed to international law and humanity in an exposition of images from the “Israeli-Palestinian regions of conflict” by showing dead, heavily injured and bleeding children and young people from Gaza. At that time already I had written to him that it was not Walter Herrmann and the Wailing Wall of Cologne which offended human dignity, but the crimes against international law and humanity committed by the “Jewish Defence Soldiers,” responsible for the murder of thousands of civilians, who killed 450 Palestinian children in Gaza. (9) (10)

*

What can we learn from this? If the media show them useful images of the horrors of the war, then it is legitimate, but if it is about photos showing the crimes of the “Jewish Defence Forces,” then this offends youth protection and human dignity, to say nothing of an “unconditioned solidarity” with the Palestinians! (11)

*

It is all about the political knockout argument of the anti-Semitism accusation which in particular in Germany is very successful. With dirty lies and defamations it opposed to ethical people who do not want to be intimidated. And the result is always the same: the pseudo-Zionists are heard, and control the media, while the critics of Israeli politics are pilloried, and not even heard “publicly or legally.”

*

However, regarding the “Jewish occupiers’ state” the facts speak for themselves and are undeniable. And this is the reason why the Israel lobby and its supporters avoid dealing with critics who just show them facts! Let us stay on track! There is no “balance” when it is about crimes against international law and humanity. And genocide is a crime to oppose and which must not to be silenced only because it is the “Jewish defence army” is involved.

*

This State must not be remunerated with cooperation, youth exchanges, and armament donations.

*

And again, we come back to the German “special treatment” when it is about the “Jewish State” and the regime of occupation. In the meantime, the long arm of Netanyahu and the Israel lobby has extended to a media medusa expanding and acting powerfully. In the meantime, philo-Semitism has gained such proportions that every kind of criticism against Israel is interpreted as Jewish hatred so as to gain control of public opinion. A new, additional and profitable field was discovered for the Israel lobby: the Muslim refugees. And they warn us against them because they are “anti-Semites.” What this means and the damage is has caused is clear from the increasing prejudices against Islam and Muslims amongst much of the German population. The creeping poison of prejudices produces its effects, reinforced by politics and media.

*

What is presented to German readers about Israel, Russia, Syria, and Turkey, has already become a criminal act of news mutilation. What is recognisable as aggressiveness and war-lustfulness, journalistic trolls, who work according to the politicians’ will. While Erdogan and Putin are the enemy image, Israeli politicians are always welcome.

*

Always with the “scissors in the head” and only a very “soft” criticism towards the Jewish occupiers, and never too much, otherwise there is the threat of anti-Semitism accusation or – what is even worse – the expulsion. It is therefore not surprising that German media are losing readers and subscribers. It pains me a lot that things have changed so much because I have known and appreciated the printed media from my childhood. But how did media change? How did my “beloved” Tagesschau changed? We cannot believe in anything, we have to question everything. Political souffleur and lobbyists have radically changed German media. They have the power. And they envoy it and do not mind paying for it.

*

While critical voices have no chance when it is about the Jewish State” to be heard by the main media because the Israel lobby does a good job to avoid it, for supporting voices for the reporting about Russia or Turkey it is increasingly difficult to attract people’s attention.

*

Nobody has the right and obligation to obey, when injustice happens in our name!