MY SUBMISSION TO THE MOST ISRAELI VIDEO CONTEST

May 23, 2017

Contest invites participants to submit ‘most Israeli’ video

Ahead of the 50th year anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem, zionist organization Im Tirtzu initiated a video contest inviting the Israeli public to submit videos describing what best defines being Israeli.
According to Im Tirtzu, the goal of the “Hachi Yisraeli” (“Most Israeli”) video contest was to provide an opportunity to the Israeli public to express their love for Israel by presenting the values that they believe best reflect the State of Israel.
Here is our entry ….

“How much longer is the world willing to endure this spectacle of wanton cruelty?”
― Bertrand Russell

