NotMyPresident ~~ PEACE OR PIECES IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

Images by Carlos Latuff
From Mazin Qumsiyeh, PhD
President Trump was in Saudi Arabia where he instructed his puppets. Now
he is in apartheid Israel where he will get further instructions from his masters.
He will do a token visit to Bethlehem Tuesday and desecrate the city of the
Prince of Peace with his entourage of racist Zionists.
Everyone now knows that the US government, Israel, and the Saudi
regime have been the biggest perpetrators of terrorism and genocide in the
world. This is to serve one interest and one interest only: money. Just to
emphasize this, the US arms industry (owned largely by Zionists) will get
110 billion deal (bribe) from the Saudis. Kushner is very happy as are all
the rich profiteers around Donald Trump. The neoconservatives in Washington
may have some differences among themselves (hence the frenzy by the
establishment media around Russia-Trump connections). But make no mistake
about it, it is a difference as between rival gangsters. Meanwhile the
price of getting the rich richer grows in human lives. Thousands of
civiians are killed in places like Yemen, Gaza, and Syria.
