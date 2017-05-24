TOONS OF THE DAY ~~ WITH TRUMP: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

May 24, 2017 at 11:35 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collaboration)

Images by Carlos Latuff

The message of the Orb

*

US and UK Complicity in Saudi War Crimes in Yemen.

*

*

As always, the world turns a blind eye

