WHAT TRUMP’S VISIT TO ISRAEL WILL COST THE US TAXPAYER

Trump added $75 million in defense aid to Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Washington has added tens of millions of dollars in extra defense aid for Israel, a day after US President Donald Trump wound up a visit.

He did not say over what timeframe the money would be disbursed. The addition comes on the heels of a weekend announcement of a massive US-Saudi arms deal.

Under a 2016 agreement, Washington already bankrolls its Israeli ally’s military spending to the tune of $3.8 billion dollars annually over 10 years, making the Jewish state on of the top recipient of US assistance.

“Three days ago, the US added another $75 million to the aid package for the missile defense program,” Netanyahu said at a memorial ceremony for Israel’s dead in the 1967 Six-Day War.

