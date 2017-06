Hillary phoned the president’s office shortly after midnight.

“I need to talk to the president, it’s an emergency!”, exclaimed Hillary.

After some cajoling, the president’s assistant agreed to wake him up.

“So, what is it that’s so important that it can’t wait until morning?”, grumbled Trump.

“A Supreme Court Judge just died, and I want to take his place”, begged Hillary.

“Well, it’s OK with me if it’s OK with the mortuary”, replied President Trump.

Still the best option for her ……