50YearsTooMany ~~ ‘CELEBRATING’ THE OCCUPATION IN IMAGES AND VIDEO

Bibi: “To commemorate 50 years since Unification of Jerusalem, we’ve decided to upgrade the Western Wall!”

How one American Jew views the situation …

How zion glorifies the occupation

The former Chief Rabbi of Britain adds the following …

The reality of the horrors faced daily by the victims can be seen here …. (Click on link)

50 STORIES OF PALESTINIAN LIFE

UNDER OCCUPATION

More photos and videos can be seen at the following Twitter Site (Click on link)

Kudos to Sears for the following …..

Sears offers ‘Free Palestine’ clothing line

One of the items offered*