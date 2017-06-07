TIMELY TOONS >>>> WHO’S BEHIND ISIS ATTACK IN IRAN

June 7, 2017 at 13:08 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Iran, Terrorism)

Iran’s foreign minister meets Qatar’s Emir

Saudi Arabia/UAE/Bahrain/Egypt cut ties w/ Qatar

ISIS attacks Iran

Take your own conclusions.

Images by Carlos Latuff

‘The answer my friends is blowin in the wind …..’

Wanna know who’s behind ISIS attack in Iran? Follow the money!


Saudi-US relations

2 Comments

    June 7, 2017 at 17:30

  2. Falcon101 said,

    June 7, 2017 at 18:42

    Why is it that the Acronym ISIS perfectly matches the Israeli spy agencies Acronym for the Israeli State Intelligence Service and Who actually Apologize to Israel for inadvertently attacking them?


