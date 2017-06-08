IT’S OFFICIAL ~~ ISRAEL IS THE 51st STATE OF THE USA

June 8, 2017 at 09:30 (Collaboration, Corrupt Politics, Irony, Israel, Videos)

Diplomats, politicians, and community leaders celebrate Jerusalem’s liberation in unique ceremony connecting Israel and America.

Joint Congress-Knesset event marks Six Day War

In a unique, first-of-its-kind event, the US and Israel are holding simultaneous broadcasts of a trans-Atlantic celebration taking place in both the Knesset and US Congress.

NOT EVERYONE CELEBRATED THE OCCUPATION!

We can’t celebrate 50 years of occupation – but we can celebrate the just future we’re building together

