IT’S OFFICIAL ~~ ISRAEL IS THE 51st STATE OF THE USA

|
Diplomats, politicians, and community leaders celebrate Jerusalem’s liberation in unique ceremony connecting Israel and America.
Joint Congress-Knesset event marks Six Day War
In a unique, first-of-its-kind event, the US and Israel are holding simultaneous broadcasts of a trans-Atlantic celebration taking place in both the Knesset and US Congress.
NOT EVERYONE CELEBRATED THE OCCUPATION!
We can’t celebrate 50 years of occupation – but we can celebrate the just future we’re building together
Leave a Reply