WEEKS’ END TOON ~~ WHO’S BEHIND THE ISIS ATTACK ON IRAN

The revelation comes a day after Reuters reported that the US risks being branded a war criminal for its support of the Saudi war in Yemen, which has led to thousands of innocent civilian casualties.
Image by Latuff
Related ….. (Click on link)
June 9, 2017 at 11:01 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collaboration, Corrupt Politics, Iran, Terrorism)
The revelation comes a day after Reuters reported that the US risks being branded a war criminal for its support of the Saudi war in Yemen, which has led to thousands of innocent civilian casualties.
Image by Latuff
Related ….. (Click on link)
Leave a Reply