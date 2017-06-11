IN VIDEOS ~~ DENIAL AND REALITY OF ISRAELI APARTHEID

June 11, 2017 at 08:45 (Apartheid, Cover Up, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel, Occupied West Bank, Palestine, Videos)

First the denial …..

Now the reality …..

Thousands of Palestinian workers queue at this Israeli military checkpoint before dawn each day.

Video by Ahmad Al-Bazz, Haidi Motola and Anne Paq/Activestills.org

