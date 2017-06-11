IN VIDEOS ~~ DENIAL AND REALITY OF ISRAELI APARTHEID

First the denial …..
Now the reality …..
Thousands of Palestinian workers queue at this Israeli military checkpoint before dawn each day.
Video by Ahmad Al-Bazz, Haidi Motola and Anne Paq/Activestills.org
June 11, 2017
