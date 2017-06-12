IN PHOTOS ~~ UNITED AGAINST ISLAMOPHOBIA

June 12, 2017 at 12:16 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, fascism, Islamophobia, Photography)

Image by Latuff

In 30 cities throughout the U.S. fascistic hate groups held hate rallies on Saturday, 6/10.  They claimed that they were opposing Sharia Law which Muslims were intending to establish here.  Many of the participants were confronted by groups opposed to their anti-Muslim tirade with fights breaking out in some cities.  In NYC there was no violence – the anti- fascists outnumbered the hate groups many times over.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer, Report by Chippy Dee

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

