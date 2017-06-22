‘LONG LIVE THE NEW KING’ IN TOONS

June 22, 2017 at 12:04 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Corrupt Politics, Saudi Arabia)

Images by Carlos Latuff

The next Saudi King

*

Trump and Netanyahu are very excited with their new toy — Mohammed bin Salman, the heir apparent in Saudi Arabia

Related (Click on link)

Trump and new Saudi heir vow to pursue Mideast peace

Call comes with Jared Kushner in region for talks aimed at restarting Israeli-Palestinian negotiations

1 Comment

  1. GUZE` SPITERI said,

    June 22, 2017 at 14:24

    THE ALTERNATIVE TO A WINNABLE FULL SCALEWAR, OUT OF FRUSTRATION.


