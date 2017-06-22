‘LONG LIVE THE NEW KING’ IN TOONS
June 22, 2017 at 12:04 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Corrupt Politics, Saudi Arabia)
Images by Carlos Latuff
The next Saudi King
*
Trump and Netanyahu are very excited with their new toy — Mohammed bin Salman, the heir apparent in Saudi Arabia
Call comes with Jared Kushner in region for talks aimed at restarting Israeli-Palestinian negotiations
GUZE` SPITERI said,
June 22, 2017 at 14:24
THE ALTERNATIVE TO A WINNABLE FULL SCALEWAR, OUT OF FRUSTRATION.