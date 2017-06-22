PHOTO OF THE DAY ~~ THE BRAVEST LITTLE BOY IN PALESTINE

June 22, 2017 at 09:39 (Nonviolent Resistance, Occupation, Palestine, Photography)

Good morning from Palestine!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: