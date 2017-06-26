TIMELY TOONS ~~ RADIOHEAD HEADING TO PLAY APARTHEID

June 26, 2017 at 13:25 (Apartheid, Associate Post, Boycott Israel, Cartoons)

A message to Radiohead – Performing in Israel is supporting apartheid!

Images by Carlos Latuff

Dear Thom Yorke will you play in Israel where Palestinian children are tortured in prisons?

*

Dear Thom Yorke playing in Israel is backing a regime that systematically oppress/deny Palestinians in Gaza/West Bank the most basic rights

*

International support of BDS …

Radiohead concert disrupted over Tel Aviv visit

British BDS protesters disrupt concert by Rdiohead band over upcoming concert in Tel Aviv.

From JTA

British protesters disrupted the band Radiohead’s performance at a festival in Britain over its upcoming performance in Tel Aviv.

Some waved Palestinian flags and raised a banner reading “Israel is an apartheid state. Radiohead, don’t play there,” the London-based website Jewish News reported. Some members of the audience shouted “free Palestine,” as well.

Radiohead performed as the headliner at the Glastonbury Festival in South West England on Friday.

The band was greeted with applause as it took the stage, according to the report.

Dozens of high-profile artists had signed a letter sent to Radiohead in February urging the band to cancel its July performance in Tel Aviv. Earlier this month, Radiohead singer Thom Yorke said the letter was “offensive” and called out its signees for assuming the band is not informed on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

