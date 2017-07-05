MIDWEEK TOONS ~~ ISRAEL’S ROLE IN SYRIA

July 5, 2017 at 12:27 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Israel, Syria)
Images by Carlos Latuff
Israel has a finger in every pie!
*
Israel’s role in Syria
How Modern Imperialism Creates Famine Around the World
