BEX Alert Extraordinaire … Truly pathetic
ISRAEL’S LATEST PATHETIC ATTEMPT TO INCREASE TOURISM
July 7, 2017 at 10:00 (BEX Alert, Corrupt Politics, Cover Up, Israel, Tourism, Videos)
July 7, 2017 at 10:00 (BEX Alert, Corrupt Politics, Cover Up, Israel, Tourism, Videos)
BEX Alert Extraordinaire … Truly pathetic
northerntruthseeker said,
July 7, 2017 at 14:13
Pardon me while I vomit…
Who honestly will swallow this horse crap?
Israel sits on STOLEN land and is one of the most racist and evil states that ever existed on planet Earth, and yet here we have with their fraud tourist bureau putting out this video full of lies? Pathetic is putting it mildly..