PHOTO OF THE DAY ~~ TRUMP ON THE WALL

August 1, 2017 at 15:58 (Israel, Mexico, Palestine, People's Art)

It was bound to happen. A guerrilla graffiti artist painted an image of Donald Trump on Israel’s separation wall inside of the West Bank city of Bethlehem in the early morning hours Monday, mocking the president’s repeated statements on his intention to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’m going to build you a brother”

The Trump mural is based on widely circulated photographs of the president visiting Jerusalem’s Western Wall last May during his first trip abroad. Trump’s stop at the Jewish religious site stoked controversy and a number of memes. The wall is located inside of East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to pray at the wall.

“Who paid for you?” he whispered. But the old wall keeps her secrets.

Trump portrait appears on separation wall, credited to Australian street artist

