IN PHOTOS ~~ REMEMBERING HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI 72 YEARS LATER

August 6, 2017 at 10:38 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, Hiroshima-Nagasaki, International Solidarity, Peace, Photography)

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

 

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

3 Comments

  1. Anonymous said,

    August 6, 2017 at 16:53

    Rape of Nanking, Bataan Death March, two of thous……..

  2. junghilee said,

    August 6, 2017 at 17:03

    i feel so sad and mad as the warmongers are drumming up yet another horrendous war with nukes in and around the Korean Peninsular. Do we the people still have enough time to stop this oncoming disaster for all?


