SILENCE IS AS DEADLY AS GUNS

The Palestinian cry for freedom and justice must not remain unheard, because silence is an accomplice!

Silence is an accomplice

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski, English Translation by Milena Rampoldi

While the judaization of Palestine continues untroubled, the illegal occupation of Palestine is maintained, and the Haram al-Sharif and al-Aqsa mosque are deprived of all rights because of the Netanyahu regime, and politicians of the extreme right, from Lieberman to Bennett, already talk about the “transfer” of Palestinian citizens, by mentally sending more and more Israeli citizens to the illegally occupied West Bank, the Federal Republic of Germany is silent on all Jewish crimes.

After Chancellor Merkel’s visit to the Wagner Opera in Bayreuth, where this year a Jewish producer explicitly exposed Wagner as an Anti-Semite in a tasteless and more than questionable orchestration, the whole federal government disappeared on a silent vacation.

It is apparent that Merkel never names the “barbaric crimes” committed by the Jewish occupiers, when there are Palestinian victims, but it silences on these crimes, and what is even worse, she assures her solidarity to the occupiers‘ regime by support its alleged “self-defence”! The successors of the “Christian Fascists” became “Christian Zionist” and silence on the Zionist state terrorism. The wonderful poem by Erich Fried entitled “The Successors” and quoted at the end of this article perfectly fits in this picture.

It is utterly unbelievable that German politicians always declare solidarity with the Jewish occupiers while the legitimate struggle for freedom of the Palestinians is gelidly ignored. Is there another people than the Palestinian we should feel more empathy for as Germans? I do not think there is. In fact, after the Holocaust we abandoned this unspeakable suffering people. Again and again, Germany feels closely connected with the destiny of the “Jewish State”. However, this link should be interrupted in case of human rights and international law violations. And these violations began with the foundation of the State in 1948 and even before. How often do we have to repeat this to be heard? Apparently not often and loudly enough, because nothing changes, and if something changes, it is only to the detriment of Palestine and its illegally occupied population.

While politics is silent in alliance with the “Jewish State” and its “safety needs”, the responsibility for the Palestinian people is declined with payments to the Palestinian Authority cooperating with Israel. And this is an incredible defeat. Since all German payments should be made by the “Jewish State” of occupiers instead.

While the Netanyahu regime oppresses the illegally occupied West Bank supported by the Abbas Authority, and takes its freedom, dignity, and interrupts water and electricity, Germany and Europe continue to finance the illegal occupation. We submissively accept Palestinian property, paid by European tax payers, being deliberately destroyed by the occupiers, who are assured that things will go on this way, like a perpetuum mobile!

It is precisely Germany which on July 20 celebrated the resistance of a couple of questionable aristocratic officers and always stresses on the importance of moral courage and resistance against terror and occupiers’ regimes.

And this happens while Jewish occupiers immediately oppress any Palestinian – legitimate – resistance with irritant gas, stinking gas, rubber bullets and snipers, as it actually happens at the Haram al-Sharif. The planned detectors and cameras were disassembled, and for this purpose Netanyahu deployed masses of occupation police and soldiers who insulted Muslim religious freedom, and only Palestinian men over 50 and women were allowed to pray on the site, according to the occupiers’ will, and then the worm turned. When the Abbas Authority and the Fatah Party proclaimed the “Day of Rage”, it was as mendacious as the whole authority is. Abbas and Fatah fear the outbreak of a new Intifada, exactly like the Jewish occupiers-friends do. Even if this rage causes many victims on the Palestinian side, because of the unequal power of the Jewish potentates, it is an absolutely understandable rage against this hopeless life, and cannot be contained. What do these young Palestinians have to fear in this bleak life under Israeli and even under Palestinian reprisals? At least with the sacrifice of their lives they want to do something against their lack of freedom of decades of occupation, and they want to struggle for the liberation of Palestine.

Even Haram al-Sharif which is the most important Muslim sanctuary after Makkah and Medina is instrumentalised once again by Jewish occupiers by wrongly representing it as Jewish symbol. For sure there was a second Jewish temple on the “Temple Month” (Haram-al-Sharif), but it is completely improbably that there was a first one. And if right-wing politicians like Bennett and Glick plan the construction of a third temple, this surpasses provocation and conscious misleading of the global public.

Also the “Jewish Wailing Wall” in the illegally occupied Jerusalem is just a former delimitation wall, instrumentalised in the 19th century as Jewish symbol. Between 1928 and 1929 a rancorous struggle for the interpretational jurisdiction broke out; and this struggle caused heavy struggles with more than 250 victims. The Palestinian, Muslim local population always feared the judaization of its holy sites – and it was right! At that time, there was the British mandate which clearly defined the status quo as it had to be: the whole area, including the “Wailing Wall” belonged to the Muslims and was attributed to them. Also the decision of the UNESCO in 2016 defined the Haram al-Sharif as Muslim and recognised only the reality of history, and 2017, in its Jerusalem Resolution, the UNESCO finally defined the city as what it is: an occupied city. In fact, there is only one problem in Palestine, and in particular at Haram al-Sharif, and this problem is the illegal Jewish occupation; and almost nobody talks about it so that this main problem falls into oblivion.

The truth cannot be concealed for ever by lies of extremist rabbis and “Israeli Arabists” like Mordechai Kedar who repeatedly assert that the Muslim claim for Haram-al-Sharif is a “falsification of history”. Since it is absolutely clear who falsifies history here. In this context I would like to recommend to read the book by Israel Finkelstein and Neil A. Silberman entitled “The Bible Unearthed”! (1)

This book objectively and knowledgeably dispels Jewish myths. Another book which is absolutely worth reading is Nell A. Silberman’s “David and Solomon: In Search of the Bible’s Sacred Kings and the Roots of the Western Tradition”! (2)

We must put an end to the instrumentalization of Judaism by the Jewish occupiers and their Sayanim abroad to guarantee their eternal claim for whole Palestine. First the displacement, then the ethnic cleansing, and in the end the occupation. What will complete the final solution of Judaization? The final displacement and “transfer”?

Netanyahu claims for the death penalty for Palestinian resistance fighters while the Jewish “Defence” Army undisturbedly executes extrajudicial death sentences, and for Jewish murderer-soldiers and terrorists unbelievably “light” sentences are passed. Let us remember the murderer-soldier Azaria who shot death a Palestinian defencelessly lying on the ground. For this guy Netanyahu and colleagues asked for “grace”, while innocent Palestinians are often imprisoned for their whole life in the illegal Jewish administrative detention without charge. If this is the reality, there is something absolutely wrong in the “Jewish State”, the so called “only” democracy in the Middle East, which cannot be called democratic because it does not even try to cover up its crimes. Why should they do it? They are pumped up with weapons, financial support of billions, and from everywhere people declare their solidarity with their crimes.

If the new Israeli heroes like Gideon Levy say that they are murderers who only know and want one thing which is “killing Arabs”, and if more than 85% of the citizens in the “Jewish State” support these criminal and murderous expansion politics, then decades of Jewish-Zionist brain washing have reached their goal. (3)

The “Jewish State” is a closed and arrogant society with no relation to law and democracy. This is a particularly negative status quo, which was made possible thanks to the hypocritical community of states because of an eternal victim status after the Holocaust. This is the actual problem: When Anti-Semites become Philosemites and when Israel criticism or BDS supporters are denigrated as haters of Jews and Anti-Semites, then this is a crime against humanity because again Jewish citizens are marginalised and delegitimised. And this is something we cannot longer tolerate. Since not our defamers are right, but the ones who actively work for law, justice, and freedom in Palestine.

If the Western alliance struggles against terrorism (even if the majority of this terrorism is caused by this alliance which is responsible for it), but is blind when it is about the Jewish occupiers’ state terrorism, then something goes really wrong.

This alliance and the “Jewish State” are very fast when it is about boycotting and denigrating other states, like it is the case of present-day Iran. However, when it is about such an important boycott like the one against the “Jewish State”, the eternal boycotter of the Palestinian people (without freedom and land) draws the card of Anti-Semitism. Is the Jewish occupiers’ regime not the only one and the last one depriving a people of its rights under the benevolent protection of the international community, and whose aggressions cannot be surpassed?

The Netanyahu regime of occupiers rightly fears the BDS campaign and declares its war against its international supporters. BDS supporters like the “Jewish Voice for Peace”, “American Muslims for Palestine”, and several Christian and Jewish groups, supporters, and activists are denied entry to the “Jewish State”. If we look at the example of South Africa, we will understand how important civil society pressure is, when politicians completely fail.

The Palestinian cry for freedom and justice must not remain unheard, because silence is an accomplice!

Die Nachfolger

Weil christliche Faschisten

zu Hitlers Zeit in Europa

Juden getötet haben

bewaffnen im Libanon heute

Zionisten die Falangisten

die so christlich sind

und so faschistisch

wie damals die Judenmörder

Weil faschistische Mörder

Juden vertrieben haben

sollen jetzt faschistische Mörder

die Palästinenser

die unschuldig waren

am Tod der Juden Europas

so ermorden wie damals

die Juden ermordet wurden

Weil es Juden und Linke gibt

die das Wahnsinn nennen

und den Mördern nicht helfen wollen

bezeichnen die Zionisten

diese Linken als Nazis

und die antifaschistischen Juden

als „jüdische Antisemiten“

und „Verräter am eigenen Blut“

Erich Fried