HISTORY OF WESTERN TERROR IN TOONS

August 9, 2017 at 13:13 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Hiroshima-Nagasaki, Palestine)

REMEMBERING HIROSHIMA, NAGASAKI AND PALESTINE

Images by Carlos Latuff

Hiroshima  before the U.S. destroyed it

Palestine before the US/Israel destroyed it

 

1 Comment

  1. truthaholics said,

    August 9, 2017 at 13:20

    Reblogged this on | truthaholics.


