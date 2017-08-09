HISTORY OF WESTERN TERROR IN TOONS

REMEMBERING HIROSHIMA, NAGASAKI AND PALESTINE
Images by Carlos Latuff
Hiroshima before the U.S. destroyed it
Palestine before the US/Israel destroyed it
August 9, 2017 at 13:13 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Hiroshima-Nagasaki, Palestine)
truthaholics said,
August 9, 2017 at 13:20
Reblogged this on | truthaholics.