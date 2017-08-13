SPOTLIGHT ON SAM BAHOUR IN THE JERUSALEM POST

Sam Bahour is eager to open up the discussion concerning the Israeli- Palestinian conflict. But is there anyone to engage in the conversation?

NATAN ODENHEIMER .. From Jerusalem Post Magazine

‘Why do you think Israelis want to hear you speak?”

I ask American-born Palestinian businessman

Sam Bahour in a Ramallah cafe.

“I’m a public figure, so when people come

to hear me, they know what’s on the menu,”

he replies. “There are all kinds of audiences. Some want to hear me

firsthand, others to challenge me, which many do, or to reinforce how

they argue against me outside, so they could say ‘I tried. I heard the

other side but I cannot change my opinion.’”

MANY SEE Bahour as a controversial figure. Perhaps this is because

alongside his business commitments he spends much time and energy

in “narrating,” as he puts it, to Israelis and American Jews the Palestinian

angle of the history and present of the conflict.

Bahour was born to a “very nationalistic family” in Youngstown, Ohio.

His parents, both originally from El-Bireh, raised him to know the

names and histories of their neighbors in Palestine better than that of

those living next door. During his college years, he became involved

with the Palestinian student movement, which was the PLO’s student

organ, and became a leader in the movement. After the Oslo Accords

were signed, he followed his wife back to Ramallah to work in business

development, hoping that the agreement would open the door for new

opportunities.

In the past 24 years Bahour co-founded Paltel, a telecommunication

company and the largest private-sector employer in the West Bank, served

on the board and as the treasure of Bir Zeit university, was a director of The

Arab Islamic Bank, and published opinion pieces in the Washington Post,

the Guardian and +972. Currently, he runs his own company, Applied

Information Management (AIM), specializing in business development

and focusing on information technology and start-ups.

In 2013, J Street U chapter at Brandeis University invited him to speak,

which some students found offensive since Bahour is a supporter of the

BDS movement and criticizes Israeli policy harshly.

Following the Brandeis event, a Committee for Accuracy in Middle

East Reporting in America (CAMERA) contributor, Ariella Charny,

published a blogpost titled “The Failures of Sam Bahour,” discrediting

him as an anti-peace activist.

But despite the many online descriptions of Bahour as a peace opposer

and Israel smearer, he didn’t blink before agreeing to an interview with

The Jerusalem Post, something that isn’t trivial in the current political

atmosphere. He believes that these sort of conversations – the kind that

is difficult to engage in – are key for moving forward.

“We as Palestinians,” he said, “failed in history in addressing Israelis

directly. We always thought that as long as we have an open door to the

US, an open door to Russia or the European Union, we can resolve the

conflict through a third party. I think it’s important but it’s impossible to

[resolve the conflict] without addressing the Israelis directly. I encourage

my people to do that in Hebrew as often as possible. Ultimately, this

dispute is no longer about Israel-Palestine. It’s about Israel itself.”

TWO EVENTS shaped Bahour’s political consciousness and fixated him

on what he sees as the Palestinian cause. The first was learning about the

Sabra and Shatilla massacre committed by Lebanese Christian militias

following the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. When the photos started

coming out, Bahour, who was a college student at the time, organized a

demonstration against Israel on campus.

“I’m aware of the fact that more than one party was responsible.

However, without Israel’s invasion of Lebanon it probably would not

have happened. I blame Israel and all else who were involved.

“I asked myself then,” he says, “how could that take place? That was

before Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria – these were supposed to be tragic events

that stop the world from spinning, but they didn’t.”

The second event was the eruption of the First Intifada. “I was about

to exit university in the year 1987-8 and already politically engaged. I

couldn’t just sit still at home. I visited Palestine many times before, but

my main activity on those visits mainly involved sitting on my aunt’s

balcony stuffing myself with food. That year was the first time I came

on a political tour. Understanding where the United States sits in this

reality, a superpower supporting Israel, made this conflict doubly

personal as an American and a Palestinian.”

Bahour returned to Youngstown to work in software development,

but made room in his schedule for leading group visits to Palestine.

Slowly, the intifada was fading, and around this time Bahour married

Abeer Barghouty from Deir Ghassana, who followed him to Ohio. “In 1993,” Bahour recalls, “the Oslo Accords were signed – no one expected

it. I read the agreement, and I became furious. I was against it.

“What kindled my anger was that the Palestinian side started the

process by recognizing Israel, and in return Israel recognized the

Palestinian Liberation Organization. This lopsidedness didn’t make

sense. It’s like the US would recognize the People’s Republic of China

and in response the PRC would recognize the Republican Party. It was a

bad agreement, but at least it was dated. That was the good thing about

it. We thought, ‘We have already been under occupation for 30-35 years,

what’s five more years?’

“I advocated – spoke and wrote – against the agreement. Then, one

time, I came back home and my wife told me, ‘What’s wrong with you?

The whole world is applauding this agreement through history. You are

the only person disliking it.’ She convinced me to reread the agreement

with a business eye, not a political one. She had a hidden agenda, of

course. She wanted to go back home. We just had our first child and this

Ohio thing didn’t work for her.”

Bahour gave the agreement another chance.

“There was an annex about every part of life, land, Areas A, B and C,

water, patrols, police – you name it, it was there. I came across Annex

No. 36, the Telecommunication annex, and the first paragraph was

great. I couldn’t have written it better myself. It said that Palestinians

have the right to build, operate and maintain separate and independent

networks. Long story short – this brought me back to Palestine. My

wife came back home, I relocated and got hired by a group of investors

that were negotiating with the Palestinian Authority to create the first

telecommunication company, Paltel.”

Life back home

However, when Bahour started working on Paltel, he read the rest

of the annex, and discovered clauses that limited the operation of the

telecommunication company taking its baby steps. “The annex said

that if we want frequencies and wavelengths allocated to us, we should

come back to the Israeli side and they alone will decide if it’s allowed.

Or, for instance, when we wanted to connect two Area As together, we

need to cross Area C, which is 62% of the West Bank, and every time we

wanted to do that we needed to get Israeli approval.

“You want to import equipment? You must jump through three Israeli

hoops, a hoop of customs, a hoop of standards and a hoop of security.

This slowed down our development process a great deal. So ultimately

the conclusion I reached over that year or so is that the political

lopsidedness of the agreement was translated into all of the sectors

setting them up for failure. It’s similar to me telling you you are welcome

to leave this cafe any time you want but I don’t tell you I sealed all the

doors and windows, and that there is no actual way,” he explains.

“Having said that, we did the best we could do within these limitations.

We built the largest private-sector company in Palestine, providing a

fixed-line network, a mobile network, and a telecommunication network.

It’s not separate and independent in the full sense of the word, but it’s

the best we could do. It also became very successful financially. Even too

successful financially, and that’s why I left. I felt like they [the directors

of Paltel] were making too much profit from an occupied people. Then

again, when I think back, I’m not sure the private sector, anywhere,

should be expected to [do] more than what it’s expected to do, which is

to hire people, create value and profit. I came with an illusion that the

private sector is part and parcel of the National Liberation Movement. It

was a mistake on my part.”

BAHOUR LEFT and opened his own consulting firm. The next year, he

was hired to put up the first shopping center in the Palestinian territories

(in Ramallah) called the Plaza Shopping Center.

During the Second Intifada, a lot of the clashes were very close to

the construction site and building the shopping center didn’t take 18

months as planned, but turned into a five-year challenge. Despite the

hardships, today the shopping center chain already has nine branches.

Bahour argues that the pace of the Palestinian economy’s growth is

limited by Israel and that if Israel eased restrictions on the economy,

even without solving the political crisis, the economy could grow

much more. “When my Israeli friends, especially those who are in the

supermarket business, visit, they are surprised by what we did here. I tell

them yes, it’s a ‘wow,’ but if it wasn’t for the boot of occupation on our

neck, we would have had branch number 50 by now.”

What do you mean?

“For instance, we aren’t able to have the frequencies we want, to be

able to put 3G on your smartphones. So every Palestinian smartphone is a dumb phone. It’s 2017 and Israel still refuses to

release the 3G frequencies. I’m almost embarrassed to

talk about it. I was in Denmark the other month and

they have signs there for 5G ‘coming soon,’ and we are

still begging for 3G.

“Israel, in my opinion, has full responsibility, not

over everything, but over the strategic economic

resources: water, frequencies, air spaces and borders.

For example, the Oslo Accords said we can make

bilateral agreements with any country as long as the

country has trade relations with Israel. Yet, we also

need to bring it to the Israeli side, not for approval,

but for acknowledging it, because they control the

border. We made nine agreements, and not one of

these agreements was recognized by Israel. Another

example is that Israel allows private companies to dig

marble on Palestinian land, which could have been a

resource used for stimulating Palestinian economy.”

You say that you spend almost 20% of your

time in speaking and engaging with American

Jews and Israelis. What’s the most important

thing for you to tell American Jews?

“Many of those I speak with are rabbinical students

that are here for studies or work in mainstream

organizations, and I show them what I know and

allow them to make the calculations of what that

means. Our people have a tendency to exaggerate the

reality to make their point. So if there are six soldiers

outside my house I put on that there are 600 to make

an impression, but at that point I lose my confidence

with my audience, so for me it’s important to lay out

the reality as we experience it,” he explains frankly.

“I do that comfortably because I know enough

about Judaism to understand that social justice is

a pillar of the religion and I think that this pillar

can be invoked if people would be better educated.

What I have seen in the last 15 years is that people

open their eyes and minds as I’m speaking to them.

It doesn’t happen overnight, it doesn’t happen at

once, but I can see a process taking place, and given

the number of people who come after the talks or the

engagements asking how to get involved, I know it’s

ringing somewhere.”

These discussions mostly take place in the West

Bank; among them are independent groups visiting,

some are organized thorough J Street, Encounter

Programs, Extend and other organizations.

Asked about the reactions he’s been getting in his

discussion, he replies: “At first, many American Jews

think that what I tell them accounts only for my

experiences or my opinion and that it doesn’t reflect

a broader community. So they try to limit my added value as a personal opinion, not of a community at

large. The second reaction is becoming pissed off at

their own establishment. These are grown people,

leaders in their community, and they are shocked.

They ask themselves, ‘How come I do not know the

entire story taking place on the other side of the

wall?’ Then comes the hard process of observing what

they learned without becoming ostracized in their

community. I think it’s a tiptoe act and I don’t envy

them for having to do it, because I know how hard it

is when you know something and want to act, but you

also don’t want to lose your roots and ability to work

within your community, and I think this gives people

a lot of pain.”

When did you find yourself in such a situation?

“There is a romanticism about Palestine that the

Palestinians over time created which has little to do

with the reality here. Let’s take, for example, the PLO

and PLO leadership. It was revered and upheld over the

years. But when you sit face to face with PLO operatives

and PA representatives and ministers and so forth you

start to see them for what they are. Some good, some

bad, like every government. Some competent, some

not. But definitely not an institutional body ready to

engage in the big struggle facing us. That was a wakeup

call for me. I encourage people not to romanticize

it, but also not to lose hope, to understand the reality,

each in its own way.”

What is your take on your Israeli audience?

“They are always the hardest ones. They come with

a very predefined notion of right and wrong. They

come with a possibly inherent racism or superiority

over Palestinians. They come rattling off very expired

thoughts, talking points that are 15 and 20 years old.”

Like what?

“They ask, ‘Who are you as a Palestinian?’ I thought

we were past that. That people understood we exist.

They go back to ‘God gave me this land’ so they put me

in a corner. What am I supposed to do? Defend God?…

The terrorism blocks them from seeing anything. To

evaluate anything. Two Israelis die, and suddenly the

entire 50 years of struggle becomes unthinkable.”

What is it that Palestinians want and Israelis

don’t understand?

“We desire the exact same things that every single

Israeli citizen desires when he wakes up: work, safety,

marriage, love, having a house, a car, a mobile phone,

tech, education for his children – Palestinians are no

better and no less than other people.“ What I don’t get is how the Israeli Knesset can both

tell its people that Gaza has nothing to do with Israel,

that it is not occupied, and at the same time maintain

the population registry; they register every newborn

child and issue them ID numbers.”

You think that Israelis are stuck in Oslo?

“I think the Israelis are stuck in Zionism. Zionism

was meant to create a state. That state was created,

and it turned out to be a very strong state. What they

should have done is put this ideology in the museum

and cherish it. Instead they took Zionism and rolled it

into all the institutions of the state.

“Fast forward to 2017, when Israel looks in the mirror

it doesn’t see Israel. They see a reflection of Zionism

and it’s very difficult for them to decide now – Are they

a state for their citizens? Are they a state among the

member states of the world (which means that there

are rules of how to act; having an occupation is not

one of those)? Or do they want to remain true to their

ideology which is exclusive by definition, and they

have to face that fall-out if they do.

“The current government doesn’t recognize this as

occupation. So I ask every Israeli I come across, if it’s

not occupation, then what is it? If it’s occupation,

it must end. Fifty years is far too long for temporary

occupation. If it’s not occupation, then I’m a subject,

in Ramallah, of the Israeli jurisdiction between the

Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River… I think

that they need to be wary: the next generation of

Palestinians may not beat their head against the wall

of statehood. My daughter may say, ‘You know what,

Israel? Congratulations. You win. You get it all. You get

the West Bank, west Jerusalem, east Jerusalem, you get

the water, we will throw in Gaza for free, and you know

what else you get? Us. And you know what more? We

heard there is free health care in Israel. Where do we

pick up our medical cards?’ If the next generation

drops the bid for statehood, what they will convert it

into is a bid for civil rights.”

This approach is becoming popular?

“There is a whole generation that speaks in this

language. I would encourage them not to do that.

Not because I don’t want civil rights, but because this

will force us into a one-state reality, but it’s not going

to be like Ohio and Pennsylvania, but like white and

black South Africa. We have 138 countries that said

yes to Palestine, nine that said no, of them, the only

two important ones are Israel and the US. We are

close to statehood. If we fail, we will not disappear or

vanish. We will convert our struggle into a civil rights

movement. If we do that, the game is over.”