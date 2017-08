Charlottesville, Paris,London and now Barcelona. Sad days when cars, trucks, vans became weapons of mass destruction.

Images by Carlos Latuff

The hate and violence continues …..

When it comes to challenging racist ideology, US politicians make an exception for Zionism

IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS MARCH AGAINST HATE

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

Surely there IS enough love to go around!