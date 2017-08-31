POLICE RACISM CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN GEORGIA

‘We only kill black people’

A Georgia police officer has been placed on leave after footage shows him telling woman at traffic stop that ‘we only kill black people.’

This happened in July, 2016 …. when OBAMA was still in office!

Racism is NOT new to America

A police lieutenant in Georgia has been assigned to a desk job after he was caught on his dashcam camera telling a motorist that “remember, we only kill black people.”

Cobb County Lieutenant Greg Abbott had pulled over a woman who appeared to be driving drunk. The woman said she was too scared to grab her smartphone, telling Abbot that she “has seen too many videos of cops,” referring to the numerous clips of police officers shooting motorists during traffic stops.

Abbot can be seen telling her that “you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?”