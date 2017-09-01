FRIDAY’S TOON ~~ THE OCCUPATION IS FOREVER!

September 1, 2017 at 11:44 (Apartheid, Associate Post, Cartoons, Israel, Occupied West Bank, Palestine)
Image by Carlos Latuff
Netanyahu promises West Bank will be occupied Israel “forever”
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Leave a Reply