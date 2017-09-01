FRIDAY’S TOON ~~ THE OCCUPATION IS FOREVER!

September 1, 2017 at 11:44 (Apartheid, Associate Post, Cartoons, Israel, Occupied West Bank, Palestine)

Or Not!!!

Image by Carlos Latuff

Netanyahu promises West Bank will be occupied Israel “forever”

