The illegal, OUTLAWED JDL demonstrates against ‘illegal immigrants’

*

MASSIVE DEMO @ COLUMBUS CIRCLE .

THE “DREAMERS” ARE THE YOUTH WHICH WERE PROMISED STAYING IN THE U.S. UNDER THE OBAMA DACA LEGISLATION WHICH IS NOW UNDER THREAT FROM TRUMP.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Related report (Click on link)

The House speaker has tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program through Congress.