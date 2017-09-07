RANDOM THOUGHTS FROM PALESTINE TO HELP YOU BE HOPEFUL IN BAD TIMES

September 7, 2017 at 11:54 (Associate Post, Palestine)

To be hopeful in bad times
Compiled by Mazin Qumsiyeh, PhD


Simple facts that you can get documents for by searching

-The reasons we have high incidence of hurricanes, floods, and other
catastrophe is man made climate change
-The reason we are not doing much about climate change is that there are
greedy individuals who profit from the trends
-We have wars to distract us from the inequalities and injustices and to
make money for a few already very rich people
-There are no just wars. There are understandable and justified resistance
of native people to colonialism
- North Korea watched what the US did in places like Libya (after Libya
ended its nuclear program), in Syria and in Iraq. North Korea learned from
its own history (US committed near genocide in the 1950s) and from these
other attacks and acted in its best interests.
-Israel is not an asset to the US or to any other country but a liability.
It is a country that supported genocide and brutal dictatorships from South
America in the 1970s to Saudi Arabia and Burma/Myanmar today.
-A world Zionist network created Israel and supports it at the cost of
millions of native Arab rights
-An axis of resistance against US and Zionist imperialism does exist and
does have the support of most of the people (e.g. see growth of BDS
movement and public surveys)
-An axis of collaboration, lies, deceit, and murder does exist and has the
support of most of the regimes in the Arab world (e.g. Saudi Arabia,
Emirates, Egypt) as well as regimes in Western countries (US, Britain,
Australia, France)
-Demography has shifted around the world and thus most regimes move to
assert more government controls and less democracy. The best tool for
governments is to use perceived threats (previously communism, now Islam
and terrorism). False flag operations have thus gone dramatically up.
-For people to act is no longer a luxury but an existential need to protect
our species.The last two decades showed that the schemes of the rich and
powerful can delay freedom and damage sustainability. Yet, we the people
can and do succeed. People do make a difference. If you think on all
positive things in human history, they all happened by people acting
positively and challenging status quo or rising up to help those in need.

Apathy is an enemy of progress, action works. We are hopeful because as
Howard Zinn once wrote (and I quoted it in my book “Sharing the Land of
Canaan” in 2004):

“To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on
the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty, but also of
compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness. What we choose to emphasize in
this complex history will determine our lives. If we see only the worst, it
destroys our capacity to do something. If we remember those times and
places—and there are so many—where people have behaved magnificently, this
gives us the energy to act, and at least the possibility of sending this
spinning top of a world in a different direction. And if we do act, in
however small a way, we don’t have to wait for some grand utopian future.
The future is an infinite succession of presents, and to live now as we
think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us,
is itself a marvelous victory.”

Israel Justice Minister Shaked said the truth loud and clear: Zionism
contradicts human rights, and thus is indeed an ultranationalist,
colonialist and perhaps racist movement


GAZA: 1 MILLION CHILDREN SUFFERING IN 'UNLIVABLE' CONDITIONS
One million Palestinian children are living in dire and deteriorating
conditions due to ongoing power shortages, with many celebrating Eid in the
dark.


As Violence Intensifies, Israel Continues to Arm Myanmar’s Military Junta



Issa Amro, persecuted by Israel, is arrested by PA

ACTION: Free Issa from PA arrest!


 

