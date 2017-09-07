RANDOM THOUGHTS FROM PALESTINE TO HELP YOU BE HOPEFUL IN BAD TIMES

To be hopeful in bad times

Compiled by Mazin Qumsiyeh, PhD





Simple facts that you can get documents for by searching -The reasons we have high incidence of hurricanes, floods, and other catastrophe is man made climate change -The reason we are not doing much about climate change is that there are greedy individuals who profit from the trends -We have wars to distract us from the inequalities and injustices and to make money for a few already very rich people -There are no just wars. There are understandable and justified resistance of native people to colonialism - North Korea watched what the US did in places like Libya (after Libya ended its nuclear program), in Syria and in Iraq. North Korea learned from its own history (US committed near genocide in the 1950s) and from these other attacks and acted in its best interests. -Israel is not an asset to the US or to any other country but a liability. It is a country that supported genocide and brutal dictatorships from South America in the 1970s to Saudi Arabia and Burma/Myanmar today. -A world Zionist network created Israel and supports it at the cost of millions of native Arab rights -An axis of resistance against US and Zionist imperialism does exist and does have the support of most of the people (e.g. see growth of BDS movement and public surveys) -An axis of collaboration, lies, deceit, and murder does exist and has the support of most of the regimes in the Arab world (e.g. Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Egypt) as well as regimes in Western countries (US, Britain, Australia, France) -Demography has shifted around the world and thus most regimes move to assert more government controls and less democracy. The best tool for governments is to use perceived threats (previously communism, now Islam and terrorism). False flag operations have thus gone dramatically up. -For people to act is no longer a luxury but an existential need to protect our species.The last two decades showed that the schemes of the rich and powerful can delay freedom and damage sustainability. Yet, we the people can and do succeed. People do make a difference. If you think on all positive things in human history, they all happened by people acting positively and challenging status quo or rising up to help those in need. Apathy is an enemy of progress, action works. We are hopeful because as Howard Zinn once wrote (and I quoted it in my book “Sharing the Land of Canaan” in 2004): “To be hopeful in bad times is not just foolishly romantic. It is based on the fact that human history is a history not only of cruelty, but also of compassion, sacrifice, courage, kindness. What we choose to emphasize in this complex history will determine our lives. If we see only the worst, it destroys our capacity to do something. If we remember those times and places—and there are so many—where people have behaved magnificently, this gives us the energy to act, and at least the possibility of sending this spinning top of a world in a different direction. And if we do act, in however small a way, we don’t have to wait for some grand utopian future. The future is an infinite succession of presents, and to live now as we think human beings should live, in defiance of all that is bad around us, is itself a marvelous victory.” Israel Justice Minister Shaked said the truth loud and clear: Zionism contradicts human rights, and thus is indeed an ultranationalist, colonialist and perhaps racist movement GAZA: 1 MILLION CHILDREN SUFFERING IN 'UNLIVABLE' CONDITIONS One million Palestinian children are living in dire and deteriorating conditions due to ongoing power shortages, with many celebrating Eid in the dark. As Violence Intensifies, Israel Continues to Arm Myanmar’s Military Junta Issa Amro, persecuted by Israel, is arrested by PA ACTION: Free Issa from PA arrest!



