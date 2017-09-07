TOON OF THE DAY ~~ NETANYAHU’S IMPENDING ‘WELCOME’ IN ARGENTINA

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit three Latin American countries next week, as a part of his ongoing effort to boldly go where none of his predecessors has gone before.

Will the war criminal be well received by the people of Argentina?

Image by Carlos Latuff

Is the REAL purpose of the visit to learn how to make people disappear?

Here is the latest on that subject …

From the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY)

SOLIDARITY DECLARATION FOR THE DISAPPEARANCE OF THE ARGENTINIAN YOUNG SANTIAGO MALDONADO

Since August 1st the Argentinian young Santiago Maldonado is disappeared. According to witnesses, Santiago was caught by the Argentinian National Gendarmerie while he was taking part in a manifestation in favors of the rights of the Mapuche community in the south of Argentina.

In spite of the media manipulation to reduce the importance of this serious fact, the Argentinian people claim the alive appearance of Santiago from the first moment, bearing the aggressive escalation in mind against the social protests and the freedom of expression that again the Argentinian people suffers.

The World Federation of Democratic Youths condemns Santiago Maldonado`s disappearance. In this way it adds also to the claim for a serious judgment that allows come to the material and intellectual culprits of the disappearance.

We demand the respect of the rights of the young persons and all the people to demonstrating and to express without exposing their physical integrity and their life. 40 years ago, Latin America suffered an imperialistic plan that during decades systematized the death and disappearance of hundreds of thousands of valuable young persons who were fighting to reach a just and inclusive society for the whole of the peoples of America.

It`s because of this recent history that we call the youth of the world to condemn the forced disappearance of young and people and to claim the alive appearance of Santiago Maldonado.

Santiago Maldonado, alive was taken, alive we want him!

On Behalf of WFDY

The HQ of WFDY

Moscow, September 2017